Your guide for this week (4th December 2023)

Greetings as we step into the initial stretch of December! With the week’s commencement, we find ourselves a mere 10 days away from the onset of Mercury’s retrograde journey through Capricorn and later, Sagittarius. We currently stand at the pinnacle of the pre-shadow period, and there’s a discernible sense that matters of communication might gradually decelerate in the upcoming days.

Find out what's going for you this week.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week, Aries, the cosmos is urging you to shine your radiant rainbow light. Embrace your authentic self and let your vibrant spirit lead the way. Whether it’s in the workplace or your social circles, your confidence will be your secret weapon. Love is in the air, so keep an eye out for a connection that sparkles as brightly as you do.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Taurus, your usual steadfast nature might feel a bit more adventurous this week. Embrace the unexpected and let spontaneity be your guide. Whether it’s trying a new hobby or connecting with someone intriguing, the stars encourage you to break free from routine. In matters of the heart, be open to surprises – love could blossom where you least expect it.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Gemini, your communication skills are on fire this week. Use your gift of gab to spread love, laughter, and understanding. It’s an excellent time to have those heart-to-heart conversations you’ve been putting off. In matters of love, be bold and express your feelings. Your words have the power to create a magical connection.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): This week, Cancer, your nurturing instincts take centre stage. Whether it’s supporting friends, family, or your chosen family, your compassion shines through. In matters of love, let your emotions guide you. Don’t be afraid to open up and share your deepest desires – vulnerability is your superpower.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Leo, your flair for the dramatic reaches new heights this week. Embrace your inner diva and let your creativity flow. Whether it’s through art, fashion, or a dazzling performance, express yourself unabashedly. In matters of the heart, your magnetic charm is irresistible – let your light attract the love you deserve.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Virgo, this week calls for self-care and introspection. Take a break from your usual meticulous routines and focus on your well-being. Whether it’s a spa day or a quiet night in, recharge your energy. In matters of love, trust your instincts – your intuition will guide you to meaningful connections.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Libra, your social butterfly wings are fluttering vigorously this week. Embrace invitations, virtual or otherwise, and let your charm shine. Networking brings exciting opportunities, both personally and professionally. In matters of love, balance is key – find harmony between your needs and your partner’s desires.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Scorpio, your intensity takes a romantic turn this week. Dive deep into matters of the heart and explore the profound connections around you. Don’t be afraid to express your desires – your passionate energy is magnetic. Single or attached, love is an all-encompassing experience for you now.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Sagittarius, your adventurous spirit is in full swing this week. Whether it’s exploring new places or trying exciting activities, embrace the thrill of the unknown. In matters of love, be open to unexpected encounters – a spontaneous connection may ignite a spark. Trust the journey, and enjoy the ride.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Capricorn, your practical nature takes a back seat as romance sweeps you off your feet this week. Let your heart guide you, and don’t shy away from expressing your feelings. In matters of love, patience is key – allow relationships to unfold naturally. Your steadfast approach will bring stability to both your professional and personal life.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Aquarius, your humanitarian spirit takes centre stage this week. Channel your passion into meaningful causes and connect with like-minded individuals. In matters of love, seek a partner who shares your vision for a better world. Together, you can create positive change and celebrate the uniqueness of your connection.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Pisces, your dreamy nature is illuminated by the stars this week. Embrace your imaginative side and let your creativity flow. In matters of love, your intuition is heightened – pay attention to subtle cues and trust your instincts. A romantic adventure awaits, so dive into the fantasy and enjoy the magic of the moment.

