The pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and BioNTech has announced that it has developed a vaccine it says is 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 and the jokes are in.
The firm said in a statement, “Pfizer and BioNTech said the vaccine was “found to be more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 in participants without evidence of prior Sars-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis”
Although it’s not publicly available yet, the new vaccine, which could be used in the global fight against COVID-19 is apparently “90% effective” according to numerous media outlets, including The Guardian.
Pfizer the vaccine’s maker, also makes the erection pill, Viagra.
Of course, it didn’t take too long for Twitter to climax with boner jokes, with Piers Morgan, leading the way saying,