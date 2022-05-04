This is how you say Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer in British Sign Language

This is how you say Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer in British Sign Language4th May 2022
This week it’s Deaf Awareness week in the UK. So here’s how you say some important LGBT+ terms in British Sign Language.
A few years ago, Deaf Direct produced a video, just before Pride season, which included various British Sign Language signs to help everybody get to grasp with a few LGBT+ terms.
The video was created by Deaf Direct to “celebrate the diversity of our community”.
If you’ve ever wanted to know how to sign the words lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, this simple video helps you say those words perfectly.
Do people in the UK use ASL or BSL?
William and Simon, who both appear in the video explain that in the UK we use BSL – rather than ASL (American Sign Language) and they take us through the gestures you need to make to say, in BSL, a few terms which identify LGBT+ folks.
How to say LGBT+ terms in British Sign Lanugauge
In the video the LGBT+ words and terms Simon and William demonstrate are:
Lesbian
Gay
Bisexual
Transgender
Queer
Straight
Leather
Bear
Drag
Pride Day
Happy Pride Day
Fabulous
So go learn how to say Happy Pride Day you Fabulous Queers