Gay Icon Cyndi Lauper releases her album True Colors in 1986.

Iconic singer Cyndi Lauper releases the album True Colors and donates a proportion of the proceeds to AIDS research.

The single became a worldwide hit, reaching number 1 in the US and Canada and Number 12 in the UK. The album was also massively successful reaching number 4 in the US and becoming a top 50 album in 12 countries. It sold over 2 million copies in the US.

In interviews, Lauper described that the song resonated with her because of the death her friend Gregory Natal, who passed away from HIV/AIDS. Many years later Lauper founded the True Colors Fund, a non-profit organisation dedicated to eradicating LGBT youth homelessness.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

