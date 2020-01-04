When is Bisexual Awareness week in 2020?

The Bisexual Awareness week, also known as Bi Week is an important part of the LGBT+ calendar and it takes place at the end of September, although there is also Bisexual Awareness month, which takes place in March.

The week surrounding the “Celebrate Bisexuality Day” which falls on the 23rd of September.

Bisexual Awareness Week was first celebrated in 2016 and aims to bring awareness to bisexual or “bi plus” people in the LGBT+ community. It was co-founded to support and celebrate bisexuality by LGBT+ charity GLADD in 2016.

In 2020 Bisexual Awareness Week takes place in late September, 20th to the 26th September (US) and on 21st – 27th in the UK.

What are the colours of the Bisexual Pride flag?

The bisexual flag was designed by a team headed by Michael Page in 1998. It is comprised of three coloured horizontal stripes , from top to bottom: Pink, Purple, Blue.

Can you buy bisexual jewellery or gifts?

