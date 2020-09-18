He made history!

The first member of the extended Royal Family came out as gay in an interview with the Mail On Sunday in 2016.

The Queen’s cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, then 53 years old, (pictured on the right) revealed that he was gay and in a relationship with his now-husband James Coyle (not in picture) in an interview.

He is the first member of the extended Royal Family to have come out as openly gay. He is the great-great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria.

Lord Mountbatten, had been previously married to Penelope Anne Vere Thompson and together they had three children, although they separated in 2010. Lord Mountbatten went on to marry Mr Coyle in 2018, becoming the first Royal to have a gay wedding.

Speaking about his family’s reaction to his news and to his then-boyfriend, he said, “Now everyone in our family knows and could not be more supportive. Neither of us wanted to have relationships which were transitory; the stereotypical view of gay relationships is that they are too fleeting, too frequent”.

