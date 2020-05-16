Going online to find love is probably one of the easiest ways to find and meet new people, there are so many choices of dating apps, so which one do you choose?

Where do you start when looking for a dating app. There are so many options, especially at the Google Play store. The best way to find the best app is to see what the app’s users are actually saying about it, but it’s a faff to search out the top 10, so we’ve dug around to find out what people about gay dating apps.

Don’t always assume that the biggest brands in gay hookups are the best. Probably the most famous, Grindr, isn’t rated highly by its users – in fact, it ends at number 15 on our list. It does, however, have over 400,000 ratings, it dwarfs all the other apps.

The next most rated app is Hornet with 183,000 reviews. The best-rated on our list, Surge, has sub 60,771 ratings.

So it’s best to do a bit reading between the lines and decide how much weight you want to give the number of ratings compared to the average star rating.

We’ve compiled this rank list of the best-rated apps on the Google store for the Android operating system.

UPDATED MAY 2020

Want to see what THEGAYUK.com thinks are some of the best gay dating apps? Columnist Scott Sammons downloaded 10 to find out which was the best.

