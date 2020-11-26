well i never...

If you’ve had enough of Grindr there’s always Scruff…

Scruff is the other big gay hook up app and it is one of the more highly rated of all the big names according to our research. However, an interesting feature, which you might not know about actually gives a pretty insightful look at who your perfect guy is, even if you’re not actually sure who he is.

So, I was looking at the “Insights” section on my own profile. You get there by clicking on your own photo and scrolling down until you see the “Insights” button.

Are you on Scruff? Yes No Results Vote

Usually, Insights is a paid-for feature for other profiles, but it’s free to see your own insight and it has to be said I love a bit of ANALytics. See what I did there? #SorryNotSorry.

What is Insights on Scruff?

It gives you a rundown of who you respond to and how often you do it which when you check out their charts can be quite interesting.

It shows you how often you respond to messages and the breaks that down by the community you most often answer, their age bracket and interestingly their body hair.

Your eyes tell a different story to your heart

Which is the better hook up app? Grindr for sure Scruff is the way to go Results Vote

You see, subconsciously you may be answering more messages from certain types of guys without even knowing it.

Advertisements

So apparently, if you hit me up on Scruff, you’re most likely going to get an answer if you’re from the Geek Community (apparently I answer them 40% of the time) If you’re 26-35 (I answer those guys 60% of the time) and if you’re hairy (67%).

Advertisements

Weirdly, if you ask me what my type was I’d say maybe Ryan Phillipe circa 2001 or Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman or even Sir Patrick Stewart, but actually, my eyes and my ding dong clearly answer the mating call to geeky, hairy 30-somethings. Go them – actually, go me!

Download Scruff for your phone here

Sexpert, sex worker and sex-positive. All things cock, balls and booty. UK-based sex writer who’s looking to bring good sex advice to the gay masses. Always up for trying something new! Send a message through his profile on THEGAYUK social. www.thegayuk.com/profile/jack-devon/