The Agender Pride Day, is an important part of the LGBT+ calendar and it takes place, annually in the middle of May.

The annual Agender Pride Day takes place on the 19th of May, which in 2021 falls on a Wednesday.

Agender Pride Day was first observed in 2021 and is one of the newest LGBT+ celebration days.

Agender is also known as gender blank, gender-free, genderless, gendervoid, non-gendered, ungendered, or null gender. The agender identity is umbrellaed under the nonbinary identity.

What are the colours of the Agender Pride flag?

The agender flag is comprised of seven coloured horizontal stripes, from top to bottom: Black, Grey, Light Green, White, Light Green, Grey and Black..

Can you buy agender jewellery or gifts?

