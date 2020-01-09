When is Pansexual Awareness Day in 2020?

The Pansexual Awareness Day, also known as Pan (Pansexual and Panromantic) Visibility Day is an important part of the LGBT+ calendar and it takes place, annually at the end of May.

In 2020 Pansexual Awareness Day takes place on the 24th of May.

Advertisements

Pansexual Awareness Day was first observed in 2015 and was created to ensure the visibility of the pansexual community.

What are the colours of the Pansexual Pride flag?

The pansexual flag was designed sometime in the mid-2010s. The designer is unknown. It is comprised of three coloured horizontal stripes, from top to bottom: Pink, Yellow and Cyan.

Can you buy pansexual jewellery or gifts?

https://i1.wp.com/www.theprideshop.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Pansexual-Charm-Bracelet-300×300.jpg?resize=300%2C300&ssl=1

Yes, there are many stores which have gifts which have the pansexual colours assigned to them. Check out the amazing pansexual gift and jewellery range from our partner site, The Pride Shop.

To find out other days in the LGBT+ calendar click here.

Advertisements

The editor and chief of THEGAYUK.

Like this: Like Loading...