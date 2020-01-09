We Are Gay UK

Boy George blasted by fans after says pronouns should be “left at the door”

Boy George
CREDIT: PR Provided

The superstar, Boy George, has caused controversy with trans and non-binary advocates after suggesting that preferred pronouns should be left out of the conversation.

Boy George has lit a match under the “preferred pronoun” conversation and is currently under fire for suggesting that pronouns should be “left at the door” to further compound the issue, he went on to call it a “modern form of attention seeking”

Fans of the 80’s hitmaker told the star that he should “respect people’s preferred pronouns” while some called the singer “transphobic” for his comment.

Advertisements
Embed from Getty Images

In response to a question about not using someone’s preferred pronouns, Boy George replied, “Thanks for that but I have eyes and can mostly describe what I see!”

Former Pink News journalist, Benjamin Butterworth responded, by tweeting, “Then we’ll stop calling you your attention-seeking identity “Boy George”, and use your real identity of George O’Dowd, convict who falsely imprisoned and beat a man with a metal chain.”

Ego Boost?

Others were quick to applaud the singer for his stance. One fan wrote, “Every venomous, deranged tweet I come across has a pronouned [sic] bio attached to it” while another added, “Pronouns are nothing more than ego boosters for people who use them”.

One user said using, “compelled pronouns was ridiculous”

Referred to me as Napolean

Embed from Getty Images

The singer then added that fans must refer to him as “Napoleon” before adding that he used the “ladies’ toilets throughout the 80s”.

What are preferred pronouns?

A preferred pronoun indicates which gender a person would like to be referred to, usually with a choice of male, female or non-binary pronouns.

Masculine pronouns are, he his and him

Feminine pronouns are she and her and hers

Advertisements

Non-binary pronouns are: They, Them Theirs / Zim Ze and Zis / Mx / Thon /

Start the conversation!

LGBT+ media is under threatCan you help?

We’re aiming to be ad-free and we can with your help. With Facebook and Google hoovering up most of the ad spend in the UK, it’s never been harder to be a publisher – let alone a niché publisher.

If you like what we do please consider helping us out so THEGAYUK can continue to exist.

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Let's talk dataTo continue using this site please read the following information

This site, like almost every other site on the web, collects certain amounts of data about its users. Including analytical data about where you are, the browser type you are using and how many pages you view. Unless you specifically sign up to any of our services all of this information is non-identifiable, which means although we know you've visited our site - we don't know who you are.

Some of the advertising partners that we use will also collect information about you. Allowing us to collect the data we need in order to run this site is mandatory and cannot be opted out of. If you are unable or unwilling to accept this policy, please click away now.

If you sign up to any of our services including our mailing list - we promise to keep any details you provide to us safe - and you can, of course, request that they are deleted at any time.

CLICK TO SEE GDPR POLICY

Never see this message again.

Seems you really like us!Keep us in your box - sign up to a free newsletter

%d bloggers like this: