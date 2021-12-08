Finding it hard to find a couples’ calendar for that cute gay couple you know? It’s actually surprisingly hard and even Amazon comes up with a few dud suggestions – pooping cats? Really Amazon?

*Just so you know, The Pride Shop is owned by our parent company and is affiliated with us. Other shops are available.

Well, you can find gay and lesbian couples’ calendars at The Pride Shop. An LGBTQ owned and managed shop right here in the UK. What’s more, they design all their own calendars – and they are bright, colourful and very very gay.







Designed by members of the LGBTQ community, these slimline wall calendars have been created and printed right here in the UK ensuring that their carbon footprint is as small as possible. They are also printed on paper/card that is sourced ethically and from sustainable forestry.

So, what’s inside the calendar – all the normal stuff like bank holidays and important holidays, but also we’ve also included loads of LGBTQ dates of note – like Pride Month, Lesbian Visibility Day and Gay Uncle Day, so you’ll never miss out on an important event.

They are just £6.99 each + P&P and we post out via Royal Mail, so you can have them the next day*

His and His Calendars and Hers and Hers calendars are the perfect Christmas gift for the LGBTQ couples in your life.

So how does this calendar support the LGBTQ community? The Pride Shop created a Fund called The Pride Fund, which aims to help Pride events across the UK become sustainable. To read more about The Pride Fund and its work Click Here.

* Royal Mail does not guarantee next day delivery.