Gonna get spicy tonight in the bedroom, then you might want to leave out some of these foods if you’re bottoming because they’re bound to make you feel uncomfortable.

However, some foods may cause gastrointestinal discomfort, gas, or bloating, which could make bottoming uncomfortable. Here are some foods that some people might want to avoid or limit if they plan to bottom:

Bad foods for bottoming

Some foods are particularly bad if you’re planning on bottoming (having anal sex). Try and stay clear from the following foods on the day and the day before you plan to have anal sex.

Spicy foods: Spicy foods can cause irritation and inflammation in the digestive tract, which can lead to discomfort during anal sex.

Greasy or fatty foods can slow down digestion, leading to bloating and gas. Foods high in fibre : While fibre is important for a healthy diet, eating too much of it can cause bloating and gas, which can make bottoming uncomfortable.

Processed foods can be high in sodium and other additives, which can cause bloating and water retention, making bottoming uncomfortable. Beans and legumes: While beans and legumes are nutritious, they can also cause gas and bloating for some people.

Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts are high in fibre and can cause gas and bloating for some people. High-sugar foods: Foods high in sugar can cause an imbalance in gut bacteria, leading to gas and bloating.

It’s important to note that everyone’s body is different, and what works for one person might not work for another. If you’re planning to bottom, it’s a good idea to listen to your body and avoid any foods that you know cause discomfort or digestive issues.

Additionally, practising good hygiene (like douching, give our handy how-to-douche a read here) and using plenty of lube can also help make bottoming more comfortable.