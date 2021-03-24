David Furnish was born in 1962, while Sir Elton John was born in 1947. The age gap is large, but it hasn't stopped the duo from having a long and successful marriage.

Hitmaker Elton John is one of the UK’s most successful singer-songwriters, he’s a national treasure, there’s no denying it. He’s got millions of fans all over the world selling millions of records and millions of tickets for his various world-tours. In fact, he holds the record of having the biggest selling single of any gay man in British history.

He’s won his legions of since the late 60s and has recorded albums and singles every decade since.

He first civilly partnered with his husband, David Furnish in 2005, and their partnership caused quite the stir, David Furnish was a relatively unknown filmmaker and marketing exec and their marriage certainly caused a few raised eyebrows, including from the UK’s tabloids, who ran a few rather unsavoury headlines about their marriage. However, the marriage has proven to be a massive success and the pair have even fathered two children together, along with the help of a surrogate mother.

David Furnish was born in 1962, while Sir Elton was born in 1947. The age gap is quite large, however not as large as some other gay celebrity couples, like Stephen Fry and Elliot Spencer.

© S Buckley Depositphotos

How did Sir Elton and David Furnish meet?

Advertisements

David Furnish and Elton John actually met way back in 1993. David, who is originally from Canada, was just 30/31 years old, while Elton was 45-years-old. They met at a dinner party held at the singer’s lavish house. Elton John had recently stopped drinking and told a friend that he wanted to meet new people. He told Parade magazine in 2010, ‘Could you please rattle some new people together for dinner here Saturday?’ and the rest, as they say, is history.

How old was David Furnish and Elton John when they married?

CREDIT: Starfrenzy / bigstock

David Furnish had just turned 43 years old when he married Elton, who was 58, nearly 59. The age gap between the two men is 15 years.

Advertisements

Advertisements

They were first civilly partnered in the UK back in 2005. They actually wed on the very day that civil partnerships were permitted. When marriage was legalised in England in 2013/14 the pair updated their civil partnership to a marriage.

Do Elton John and David Furnish have children?

Yes, Elton and David have two children. Their first child, son Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, was born in December 2010 in California via surrogacy.

In January 2013, the couple’s second son, Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, was born through the same surrogate mother.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.