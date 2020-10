Every day throughout October, the team at Warwickshire Pride are announcing their LGBT+ Icons for Black History Month. Today it's David Kato.

October 16th David Kato

Today’s black LGBT+ icon is David Kato. David is a Ugandan teacher and LGBT+ rights activist who is considered to be the father of the LGBT+ rights movement in Uganda.

