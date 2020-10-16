Prostate massage is a little-known therapy that can provide enormous benefits to the male body.

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located at the top of the bladder in front of the rectum. It is responsible for producing a fluid that is present in semen, it helps to keep sexual function healthy and since it is located just around the urethra, it helps to control healthy bladder function, too.

Despite all of its crucial functions, many men are largely unaware of what the prostate does and as a result, they don’t do enough to keep it healthy, via techniques such as prostate massage.

Three key benefits of prostate massage

It increases blood flow to the prostate gland to keep cells healthy and help the prostate function normally. It can release toxins from the prostate which otherwise tend to build up and lead to enlargement, pain and discomfort. When performed regularly, it allows men to check for changes in the size of the prostate, which could be a sign of prostatitis (infection of the prostate) or cancer.

How to perform a prostate massage

Prostate massage can be a little daunting and feel very unusual, to begin with, but it needn’t be uncomfortable providing that it is done slowly. To begin with, it is important to clear the bowels, since prostate massage can stimulate the bowels and give the urge to go to the bathroom. After this, it is beneficial to take a warm bath or shower to ensure the anal area is very clean and help to relax the muscles in preparation for massage.

What finger should you use to massage someone’s prostate?

Prostate massage can be done with the middle finger provided that it is long enough, but many men prefer to use a purpose-built prostate massager instead. Ensure the massager or the hands are clean; it may be beneficial to use a condom or latex gloves to protect against infection. Apply plenty of lubricant to the finger or massager, and slowly place the finger over the anus.

Very slowly and without using too much force, gently rub the finger over the anus, moving back and forth until it enters the body. Continue this motion as the finger moves deeper into the rectum. The prostate is located three to four inches inside the rectum towards the penis; the finger or massager should therefore point slightly upwards.

Gently rub the finger over the prostate whilst contracting and releasing your sphincter muscles. Continue this for as long as feels comfortable; 20 to 30 minutes is a good length of time for a prostate massage but it may be a case of building up to this over a number of weeks.

Prostate massage can be performed once a week to keep the prostate in good condition. With a little practice, it becomes less daunting and a more enjoyable experience.

This article was first published in May 2015 and has been updated with links.

