‘Ugly Betty’ creator, Silvio Horta has died

He was just 45.

The creator of one of the 00’s most enduring US comedies, Ugly Betty, Silvio Horta has died at the age of 45.

Representatives of the creator confirmed his death but did not confirm the cause of his death. He was found dead at a hotel in Miami where he was staying.

Advertisements

The cast of the show has mourned his passing, with Michael Urie saying, Horta had given him his first break. He wrote on Twitter, “I hear from LGBTQ people all the time that the show helped them,

“Me too. He and that show will always be with me.”

Horta was openly gay and came out to his family at the age of 19, according to Wikipedia.

Ugly Betty ran from 2006 until 2010 and starred America Ferrera as Betty and Vanessa Williams as the camptastic “Mode” magazine editor in chief Williamenia.

Sources have, according to Variety, said that he died from an apparent suicide.

Advertisements

He was also the writer for the cult horror movie franchise Urban Legend and the TV series Jake 2.0.

The editor and chief of THEGAYUK.

Like this: Like Loading...