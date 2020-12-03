SMALL PENIS? Great things come in small packages

A dating app designed for guys with smaller penises has become an unexpected hit with the gay and bi male community according to its creators.

Nearly one-quarter of the guys who have registered on the app identify as gay or bisexual. The app, which is called Dinky Ones was only launched in March 2020 and has already had over 100,000 men join.

According to the app’s founder, David Minns, Dinky One has registered nearly 25,000 gay or bi men registered and over 800 of them log in every day.

For the super nerdy, they swapped 1955 messages.

All about normalising penis size

Of course, penis size is a source of great discussion on gay dating apps, like Grindr and Scuff and many guys have a warped sense of what is normal when it comes to penis size, thanks to media and unrealistic porn scenes. Our sexpert Jack Devon told us, “Penises come in all shapes and sizes and most of them are smaller than you think, as gay men we tend to watch a lot of gay porn, which usually has two or more penises involved, but guys who work in porn tend to have larger cocks – which gives us a warped perception of what is actually average”.

Dinky Ones says, “In addition, the internet is packed with false claims and products to increase penis size. Many young men now think that you need a 12-inch penis to satisfy your partner. This is simply not the case and our dating site is here to normalise the situation.”

Big market for small penises

This dating app isn’t the only business marketed towards guys who have smaller penises (or their admirers), no, there’s also a small penis festival and there could be a range of other services as guys become more comfortable with whatever size they’re packing, even if they have a micropenis.

What is the average penis size and what is a small penis?

According to research conducted in 2015, the average penis size worldwide is around 5.5 inches (13.9 cms) when fully erect and according to the research, the UK’s men are exactly in that spot – so the average erect penis size for men in the UK is 5.5 inches.

The average girth according to research by the British Journal of Urology International is 4.3 inches (10.92 cms).

Those figures were come to (no pun intended) by studying the cocks of around 17,000 men.

