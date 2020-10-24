As with all good questions we turn to science for the answers.

If you’ve ever wondered what’s “normal” when it comes to penis size then looked at your own and thought, “is mine normal?” we have some answers for you.

Did you know there’s a different average penis size for most countries around the world and the difference between the biggest penis and the smallest penis is just a couple of inches? However, the average dick size worldwide still comes right bang slap in the middle of those two numbers.

According to research conducted in 2015, the average penis size worldwide is around 5.5 inches (13.9 cms) when fully erect and according to the research, the UK’s men are exactly in that spot – so the average erect penis size for men in the UK is 5.5 inches. Feeling more normal now?

The average girth according to research by the British Journal of Urology International is 4.3 inches (10.92 cms).

Those figures were come to (no pun intended) by studying the cocks of around 17,000 men.

Most guys might be mistaken for thinking that the average penis length and girth is much longer, as our main source of evidence for cock size is usually porn. In fact, if you’re heterosexual, the only time you’d really see another man’s erection is during porn. Most porn stars are packing a member that’s usually bigger than average and don’t forget the camera does add size to most objects.

Where in the world do the men have the largest penises?

The longest average erect penises are apparently in the African country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo who’s men are packing an average of 7.1 inches (18.03 cms) and the smallest apparently are in North Korea with 3.8 inches (9.65 cms)

The UK came in at exactly 5.5 inches (13.9 cms) for the average schlong, while the USA came in at 5.2 inches (13.2 cms), according to the research.

How does my penis size compare to other men?

Well, most guys, around 90% come in the average range from 4.3 inches to 6.3 inches (16 cms) . Only 3 per cent of men have penises over the size of 8 inches (20.3 cms). And only around 0.6% of men have a condition known as micropenis.

Does penis size matter?

Does penis size matter? No, Whatever is in front of me is fine! Yes... I like them large Yes, I like them small Yes, I like them average Results Vote

