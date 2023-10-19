It's pretty standard, but we still love it.

The missionary has an unfair reputation for being boring; the beige of bonking. Yet in reality, this traditional, no-frills-just-basic-skills position can result in a gorgeously intimate, loving experience. It allows both partners to look into each other’s eyes; share smiles as they move together; kiss and hold each other during intercourse, and enjoy maximum skin-on-skin body contact.

It may be plain, but Missionary can also be just plain lovely.

In addition, it’s a really good position to opt for if one or both of you are new to penetrative sex, or you’re just beginning a physical relationship with each other.

Why? Because being face-to-face like this facilitates clear communication. Each of you can easily see your partner’s expressions, so you can quickly tell if they look uncomfortable and perhaps need to slow things down (or, conversely, if they’re feeling more fabulous than a drag queen’s sequin frock collection and would defy Cher and turn back time if it meant they could savour this delicious sex session all over again!).

Missionary is not a position made for jackhammer banging; it lends itself to gentle thrusting and caring, trusting lovemaking.

Want the closeness of Missionary but fancy spicing things up with some extra sensation? Try using lube not only in the anal and genital areas but also up over your stomachs and chests, so that you slip-slide against each other smoothly as you move.

Grade Top Bottom The View 🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑 The Feeling 🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑 Position Ease 🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑 Intimacy 🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑

About the author: Jack Devon Sexper and sex-positive. All things cock, balls and booty. UK-based sex writer who's looking to bring good sex advice to the gay masses. Always up for trying something new! Send a message through his profile on THEGAYUK social.

