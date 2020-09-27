Let’s start with the number of LGBT+ contestants that have appeared on the show. Out of the 222 contestants of the show, there has never been an out or openly LGBT+ winner of the show.
What’s even more concerning there has never been an openly transgender contestant on the show that has been running since 2004. There have also been very few openly lesbian or bisexual stars on the show.
The closest any LGBT+ contender has come to winning was Julian Clary in series three who placed third. Colin Jackson was a runner-up in his series, but he was not out at the time of his appearance in the show.
Of 222 contestants since the show’s premiere in 2004, these are the openly LGB stars of the show.
Series 1
Jason Wood was the first openly gay person to take part in the show in 2004. He was paired with Kylie Jones and was voted out in week 2. The winners of the series were Natascha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole.
Series 2
Julian Clary performed alongside Erin Boag and came third. The winners of the series were Jill Halfpenny and Darren Bennett Cole.
Series 3
Colin Jackson appeared in the third season, however, he was not openly gay at that time. He came second in the competition. The winners of the series were Darren Gough and Lilia Kopylova.
Series 9
Russell Grant danced with Flavia Cacace and was booted in week 8. The winners of the series were Harry Judd and Aliona Vilani.
Series 12
Scott Mills was paired with Joanne Clifton and was voted out in week 6. The winners of the series were Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev.
Series 14
Will Young appeared in the show and danced with Karen Clifton until he with withdrew in week 3.
Judge Rinder danced alongside Oksana Platero and was voted out in week 11. The winners of the series were Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton.
Series 15
Rev Richard Coles danced with Dianne Buswell and was voted out in week 3.
Susan Calman danced with Kevin Clifton and was voted out in week 10. The winners of the series were Joe McFadden and Katya Jones.
Series 16
Dr Ranj Singh danced opposite Janette Manrara
Series 17
There were no openly LGBT+ participants in Series 17.
Series 18