Health officials have outlined guidance for self-isolating if you have symptoms of Covid-19.

The symptoms of Covid-19 include a new continuous cough and/ or a high temperature.

The guidance states that if you live alone and you have those symptoms you should stay at home for 7 days from when the symptoms started.

If you live with other people but they are well, they should stay at home for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

Making sure that people self-isolate for 14 days will “greatly reduce the overall amount of infection the household could pass on to others in the community” according to the Government issued guidance.

