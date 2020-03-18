(C) BBC / World of Wonder - Photographer: Guy Levy

The show was “well underway” according to a source but has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Drag Race UK has apparently been placed “permanently on hold” according to The Sun – after a show source admitted that they’ve had to “pull the plug”.

The source said,

“At the moment the plug has been pulled completely on the show and as it stands, the second series of Drag Race is permanently on hold. “It’s awful for everyone involved, people aren’t working and the studios are empty. But obviously the health of everyone on the show comes first.”

Fans of the first series had rejoiced when the BBC announced, along with the Drag Race production company, World of Wonder, that there was to be a second series of the hit BBC 3 show.

Drag Race UK isn’t the only show to be halted. A number of shows have been suspended or delayed since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Today the BBC announced a raft of postponements. In a statement the corporation said,

“In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the latest government update.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations.”

THEGAYUK.com has reached out to World of Wonder for comment.