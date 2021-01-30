We’re creating an online memory board for some of London’s lost venues. Since the turn of the century, London’s gay scene has lost over 100 venues.

We’d love for you to help us grow this historical archive of London’s lost gay scene. If you’ve got photos or memories of any of the venues you’d like to share please use the comment section below and we’ll add them right here.

The Cellar Bar

A description from Brian about the venue which was attached to Heaven nightclub.

It was a leather bar attached to Heaven. You could stroll around and at a certain point in the evening the door was opened into Heaven so if you felt like dancing in your leather you could.

Where: Craven Passage, Charing Cross

Approx open date: 1979

Approx closed date: 1986

