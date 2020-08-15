Organisers of Shanghai’s Pride have told THEGAYUK that they have cancelled all foreseeable future events “for the safety of our family”.

Shanghai Pride is an event which has been running since 2009, but has recently announced that the time has come for “the end of a rainbow”.

In a blanket email statement, organisers wrote, “Over the past 12 years, we worked hard to enrich the culture and diversity of this city that we love so much: we showcased inspired artwork, theatre, and films; we fostered connections through job fairs and group open days; we offered a platform for individuals to share authentic stories about their lives; we threw parties that brought people together; and we hosted forums to trade wisdom on how to make Shanghai a more vibrant, inclusive place.

“Pride has a lot of different meanings for different people – for us, it has always been about showing our community that not only is there nothing wrong with who we are, but that our identities and the people that we love are worth celebrating

“Cancelling all upcoming activities and taking a break from scheduling any future events”

“ShanghaiPRIDE regrets to announce that we are cancelling all upcoming activities and taking a break from scheduling any future events. We love our community, and we are grateful for the experiences we’ve shared. No matter what, we will always be proud – and you should be, too.

THEGAYUK reached out for further clarification and were told by a spokesperson, “For the safety of our family, we are no longer holding events. While we keep a low profile for the foreseeable future, we hope to stay in touch in with our Pride family.”

