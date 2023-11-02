The sexy presenter certainly gets the UK talking when it comes to his love life – and people are asking if Joel Dommett gay, or straight, and does he have a husband or a wife?

Back in 2016 when he first came to mass attention of the UK public during his stint in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, thousands of people flooded to THEGAYUK.com to find out whether Survivor presenter Joel Dommett is gay, bisexual or straight.

We’ve dug around to find out what Joel’s preference is, and it appears as though Joel is straight and married to a woman called Hannah Cooper. The lovebirds married in 2019 and this year they welcomed their first child together.

Joel and Hannah originally started dating back in 2016.

However, a little bit of juicy gossip… In 2013 Joel tweeted something that certainly made his fans sit up and pay attention when he said, albeit jokingly, he was gay.

So, in 2013 Joel Tweeted,

“I need to get something off my chest… So I’m having it waxed… Oh and Im gay”

I need to get something off my chest… So I'm having it waxed… Oh and Im gay — Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) November 1, 2013

Back in 2016, THEGAYUK.com reached out to Joel’s management for confirmation on the Tweet. They haven’t responded to the request.

Advertisements

Of course, being that Joel is a comedian, this was supposedly a joke… but we can’t help but wonder why he’d joke about his sexuality in this way.

About the author: TheGayUK Team The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

