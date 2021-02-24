A day to celebrate your gay uncles and aunts.

Did you know that there was a “Gay Uncle” day? It is a relatively new awareness day in the LGBT+ calendar.

In 2021International Gay Uncle” or Guncle day takes place on the 8th August 2021 and is observed all over the world. It usually falls on the 2nd Sunday of August.

The first Gay Uncle” day was first celebrated in 2016 and took place in the US. However, it proved quite popular.

What are the colours of the Gay Uncle Day?

Gay Uncle Day doesn’t actually have a flag, although, at a push, you could use the traditional rainbow flag, (find out about what the rainbow flag means here) if you were thinking about waving a flag for your gay uncle.

Can you buy Gungle jewellery or gifts?

Yes, there are many stores which have gifts which would be perfect for gay uncles. Some of them even carry the rainbow flag. Check out our partner store, The Pride Shop for some ideas!

