When is Pansexual Awareness Day in 2021?

The Pansexual Awareness Day, also known as Pan (Pansexual and Panromantic) Visibility Day is an important part of the LGBT+ calendar and it takes place, annually at the end of May.

The annual Pansexual Awareness Day takes place on the 24th of May, which in 2021 falls on a Monday.

Pansexual Awareness Day was first observed in 2015 and was created to ensure the visibility of the pansexual community.

What are the colours of the Pansexual Pride flag?

The pansexual flag was designed sometime in the mid-2010s. The designer is unknown. It is comprised of three coloured horizontal stripes, from top to bottom: Pink, Yellow and Cyan.

Can you buy pansexual jewellery or gifts?

