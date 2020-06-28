For the time being things are going to look quite different in the gay sauna world

Fans of bathhouses may have to wait a little longer than hoped for saunas and bathhouses to reopen.

Many parts of the LGBT+ economy is starting to awaken from the COVID-19 Lockdown, with the return of gay sex and lifestyle shops last week in England, but other sectors, such as nightclubs and gay saunas are still having to wait their turn to open.

Hopes were dashed for many sauna fans when gyms, spas and other health venues were not included in the list of business types that could fully reopen during the last official announcement by the government on what businesses could reopen – provided they were “COVID SECURE”.

It had been hoped that many businesses could fully reopen on the 4th July, however many health businesses and nightclubs were not included, despite outdoor gyms and pubs and bars being permitted to open from the beginning of July – provided they could prove they are “COVID Secure” – a term the UK government has been using to denote that businesses are making sure that customers and employees are adhering to rules and restrictions that can halt or slow the spread of coronavirus.

Possible mid-July opening?

However, a little glimmer of hope came in the form of a Tweet from the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, who said, “Subject to public health, our aspiration is to reopen gyms & leisure facilities in mid-July”

