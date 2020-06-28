A man has charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, police say.

The Crown Prosecution Service has given police the go-ahead to charge Khairi Saadallah, 25 of Basingstoke for the murders of three men who were killed last Saturday night in Reading.

The charges come following an investigation into an incident at Forbury Gardens in Reading on the evening of June 20, where a number of people were stabbed in what the police described as a “terrorism incident”.

Saadallah is accused of killing James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, on 20 June.

A post mortem confirmed that each of the men died from a single stab wound.

Mr Furlong, 36 was a teacher at The Holt School in Wokingham. He taught history and politics.

Mr Ritchie-Bennett, 39 worked for a pharmaceutical company. He was originally from Philadelphia in the US. He had lived in the UK for 15 years.

Mr Wails was a senior scientist at a global chemicals company.

All three were described as “true gentlemen” by the CEO of Reading Pride, Martin Cooper.

Saadallah came to live in the UK from Libya in 2012 claiming asylum. He was given leave to remain in 2018.

Saadallah is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, June 29.

Fundraiser for victims hits £13,200

Over 600 people have already donated to a fund to help families cover the costs of funerals.

An official fundraiser has been created by Reading Pride to help the families of Joe, James and David.

t is also hoped that the funds raised will go towards a permanent tribute to the three men in Forbury Gardens in Reading town centre, where the three were killed.

The fundraiser page has a statement which reads,

“With the tragic event within our community in Reading on Saturday 20th June 2020, we’re hoping to raise some money and funds to help support the families for funeral costs.

“As well as a permanent tribute within Forbury Gardens, so everyone has a physical memento to remember the tragic loss of lives that have occurred.”

Counter Terrorism Policing South East continues to lead this investigation.

