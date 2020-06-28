It seems that 20 winks - or 20 minutes is the key.

10-20 minutes

This is the prime time of naps. A shorter nap of between 10 and 20 minutes is just long enough to get your alert levels high. Naps this long mean that you stay in the NREM (non-rapid eye movement) stage of sleep. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “During NREM sleep, the body repairs and regenerates tissues, builds bone and muscle, and appears to strengthen the immune system.”

30 Minutes

This is the worst length of time for napping as it causes “sleep inertia“. Research shows that 30 minutes of napping can leave you with hangover-like feelings.

60 Minutes

Sixty minutes is known as the best nap length for fact remembering. Apparently, 60 minutes is the best napping time for getting slow-wave sleep which is brilliant for memory consolidation. Perfect if you have an interview or exam to swat up for.

90 Minutes and more

This would be considered a full cycle nap. You’ll be hitting NREM and REM sleep. This raises your creative juices and apparently your decision making abilities.

So don’t forget if you’re taking a nap to set an alarm…

