Where are the cast of Brokeback Mountain now?

So what happened to the cast of Brokeback Mountain?

It was one hell of a game changer. A short-story from Ang Lee that was turned into a major Hollywood film. It raked in millions in Box Office receipts and home / rental sales, but where is the cast now?

Jake Gyllenhaal

When Brokeback Mountain was released, Jake was already a renown Hollywood star, having made his name in films like Donnie Darko and The Day After Tomorrow. However, after appearing as Jack Twist in BBM, Jake’s stock as an actor had a phenomenal rise. His appearance in films has netted film studios nearly a billion dollars in box office revenues. Brokeback Mountain is his third biggest movie, preceded by Prince of Persia, The Sands of Time ($90.7m) and The Day After Tomorrow ($186m)



Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger was big box office news up until his untimely death in 2008. He died of a heart attack brought on by prescription drug intoxication. The lifetime gross box office of his films is over $955,000,000, with over half of this coming from the smash film, The Dark Knight in which he played one of the scariest Jokers of all time. Again, like Jake, Brokeback Mountain was his third most financially successful film in which he played Ennis Del Mar. This success was preceded by The Patriot and followed by A Knight’s Tale. The last film in which he starred was 2009’s The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.

Anne Hathaway

via GIPHY

Since Anne was in BBM as Jack’s wife, she’s not stopped working, becoming one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors. Since 2005 she has starred in over 19 films, the highest grossing was The Dark Knight Rises. She outstrips the boys’ lifetime grosses by over a $1bn with a stunning worth of $2.4 bn in box office receipts.

Advertisements

-Advert-

Michelle Williams

via GIPHY

Michelle started her film career in the family favourite Lassie in 1994. BBM was her third film of 2005, where she played the wife of Ennis. At the time she and her co-star Heath Ledger were a couple, however, they split in 2007. Since BBM she’s appeared in 16 feature films. The best-selling was Oz The Great And Powerful which grossed $234m at the Box office.

Randy Quaid



BBM is Randy’s 2nd best-selling film, the first being Roland Emmerich’s’ Independence Day in 1994 where he managed to save the world by flying a jet into the Alien’s mothership. The 66-year-old has appeared in over 90 films and grossed a stunning $948m in box office receipts.

The editor and chief of THEGAYUK. All in a previous life wrote and produced songs on multi-platinum records.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

