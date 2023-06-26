Who is Adam Rickitt

Adam Rickitt is a British actor, singer, and model. He was born on May 29, 1978, in Crewe, Cheshire, England. Rickitt gained popularity in the late 1990s as a pop singer before transitioning into acting.

Adam Rickitt first rose to fame as a member of the British boy band 5ive, but he left the group before they achieved significant success. In 1999, he launched a solo music career and released his debut single “I Breathe Again,” which reached number five on the UK Singles Chart. Rickitt’s subsequent singles also achieved moderate success, including “Everything My Heart Desires” and “The Best Thing.”

After a few years in the music industry, Adam Rickitt shifted his focus to acting. He appeared in various television shows and soap operas, most notably portraying the character of Nick Tilsley in the long-running British soap opera “Coronation Street” from 1997 to 1999. He returned to the role in 2002 for a short period and again in 2019, bringing his total tenure on the show to over a decade.

In addition to his work on “Coronation Street,” Rickitt has appeared in other television series such as “Hollyoaks” and “Shortland Street.” He has also participated in reality TV shows, including “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2016.

Outside of his entertainment career, Adam Rickitt has been involved in various philanthropic and political endeavors. He has advocated for mental health awareness and served as a Conservative Party politician, running for a seat in the UK Parliament in 2017.

Is Adam Rickitt gay?

No, Adam Rickitt is not gay. He has publicly spoken about his sexuality and identified as heterosexual. While he has been an ally and supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, Adam Rickitt himself has not identified as gay.

