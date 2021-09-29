When it comes to richest… the US gals certainly have the lead over any of the other country franchises… but which queen came out as the richest?

Well according to one source, Trixie Mattel tops the list of richest Drag Queens, not counting Ru herself. PlatinCasion.co.uk who analysed the ladies’ net worth put Mattel’s at a cool $10m (around £7.3m)

Who is the most successful Drag Race queen?

Ahead of the third UK series of RuPaul’s Drag Race, an online casino has analysed the net worth of former RuPaul contestants to discover who has amassed the most wealth since being on the show. The rich list has revealed that Trixie Mattel has been the most successful drag queen after appearing on the show, with a current net worth of $10m (£7.3m), closely followed by Courtney Act and Bianca Del Rio.

Using the data compiled, the site has predicted that the 2021 UK series winner could make an estimated $1.3m (£950k).

The rich list has revealed that Trixie Mattel, a contestant on the seventh season of RuPaul Drag Race US and winner of the spin off series ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’, has been the most successful drag queen after appearing on the TV franchise. Since her 2015 RuPaul debut, Mattel has had her own spin off TV series, released an album, toured the world performing and founded her own cosmetics brand, Trixie Cosmetics.

The top ten in the ‘Global RuPaul’s Drag Race Rich List’ are:

1. Trixie Mattel – $10m (£7.3m)

2. Courtney Act – $5m (£3.6m)

3. Bianca Del Rio – $4m (£2.9m)

4. Sharon Needles – $3.8m (£2.7m)

5. Alaska – $3.4m (£2.4m)

6. Alyssa Edwards – $3m (£2.1m)

7. Chad Michaels – $3m (£2.1m)

8. Violet Chachki – $2.5m (£1.8m)

9. Sasha Velour – $2.5m (£1.8m)

10. Jinkx Monsoon – $2.3m (£1.6m)

Following the rich list findings and research, the site has estimated that the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series three could possibly earn at least $1.3m (£950k) due to opportunities and deals that come after an appearance on the show. Previous winner of the first UK series, The Vivienne, ranked 17th in the global list, with a net worth of $1m (£750k).

Philip Wicinski, UK Country Manager at PlatinCasino.co.uk, said,

“RuPaul’s Drag Race is a global reality show phenomenon, loved by many and with one of the largest fan bases in TV and film history… or should I say ‘herstory’. Since the first US season in 2009 the show has been a platform for drag queens across the globe to perform, make a name for themselves and introduce the art of drag to the masses. It’s been interesting to discover just how successful past contestants have been as a result of competing on the show.

“Just like the other seasons across the world, the UK show has also been incredibly successful, and lots of people are excited the new series is about to air. This year is going to be one for the books, for so many reasons and we have no doubts our next British queen will be as successful as the ones on the list above. The question now is, who is going to be our 2021 queen?”