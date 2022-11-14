6 Trans people reveal what they’d tell their younger selves.

A powerful video, originally released in 2016, is just as powerful today as it was back then. Six trans people talk about the fears that they faced when they were younger.

The six trans icons each took the opportunity to reveal what they would tell their younger selves if they had the chance.

transgender stars give an insight into the advice they’d just to their younger selves

Speaking to GayStarNews back in 2016 filmmaker Jake Graf said,

‘We wanted to make this video to give hope to other people struggling with their identity, gender or even sexuality’ ‘Just be yourself, there is light at the end of the tunnel!’

The people involved in the video are models Laith Ashley and Keiran Moloney, British Army officer Hannah Winterbourne, blogger Evie Andrew, Munroe Bergdorf and Jake himself.

