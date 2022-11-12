Do condoms protect you from every sexual infection?

This week our specialists Jake Jenkins and Jenna Thomas from 56 Dean Street talk about condoms.

Bigstock

Dear TGUK & 56DS

Everyone says that If you want a safer sex, you have to use condom. But can it prevent all diseases?

Best Jimmie

Dear Jimmie

Having safer sex means having sex that has less risk of catching or passing on an STI.

Using a condom is the best way to do this, however, it doesn’t completely prevent you from catching an STI. Lots of things can affect how likely you are to catch an STI such as a condom slipping or breaking during sex and contact during foreplay such as rubbing, masturbating each other, and oral sex.

A few things that can help are ensuring a condom is used from start to finish during penetration, using latex condom-friendly lubricant (such as water or silicone-based), and regular screening for STIs.

Advertisements

Advertisements

Do not use Vaseline or oil-based lubricants. Don’t forget one of the best ways to protect yourself is to know your status. Book a sexual health check regularly to make sure you’re always in the know.

Even if you do everything right accidents can happen so it’s good to know about PEP, this is a course of medication you may be able to take if you have been at high risk of HIV. Or indeed check out your options surrounding PrEP.