October 27th Skin

Today's black LGBT+ icon is Skin. As the lead singer of Skunk Anansie, she has been trailblazing for over 25 years. #BHM #BlackHistoryMonth — Warwickshire Pride (@WarksPride) October 27, 2020

Today’s black LGBT+ icon is Skin. As the lead singer of Skunk Anansie, she has been trailblazing for over 25 years.

