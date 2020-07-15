Justaled.com – Blogging, a millennial therapy!

Like most of us in life, we all either want to be some sort of writer or have that the urge to release our inner novel to the words and become the next George R.R Martin.

I was, I must admit, about to suggest, JK Rowling, as my example author, however, as a member of the fabulous LGBTQ community I struggle to accept her idiotic and ridiculous views and notions on the trans community, even though I was and at somewhat, still am a big fan of the Harry Potter series.

I am not trans myself, however, I fully believe and support my trans brothers and sisters.

We are who we are, we can be whoever we want to be and we should not need to justify ourselves to those narrow-minded individuals in this world. However, this is easier said and done. But I digress from my initial post.

I’ve been writing on and off for a few years. I find it’s a great form of self-therapy for me.

Writing gives me a platform to express myself and to release that internal monologue from inside my mind.

Since lockdown, I’ve created my blog called, Justaled.com, with the main aim to publish my life and life experiences to the world.

The blog is designed to be open and honest about the situations that I have personally faced as a single, gay man living in a small village in Wales.

At this stage, you’re probably wondering, this isn’t very exciting, this is a very standard issue for any gay man in Wales and we have all probably shared the same experiences throughout our lives, but then again, have we?

The blog started initially as a private journal but having been a performer and working in the Arts, it soon began to slowly transform into a draft idea for a potential one-man play, but still, it was missing something.

The more I wrote; the realisation became more and more clearer to me.

I am constantly writing, but nobody is reading my work! and the reason nobody is reading my work is quite simple, my writing doesn’t go anywhere, apart from the inner depths of my hard drive.

That’s when I thought, during the lockdown, why not publish my story online, in a platform that I can control, and that’s when Justaled.com was born.

Writing gives me a voice and a platform to express myself.

​For those who know me personally, will say that, I am very open, honest and quite frankly a loud mouth sociality, But, when it comes to things such as life experiences, mental health status and matters of the heart I can and have the tendency to bottle these things up.

I truly have the tendency, like most men, unfortunately, bottle up and keep my issues and feelings to myself until my issues and feelings bottleneck.

And like a well shook bottle of champagne, my issues and feelings eventually, and of course dramatically, uncontrollably erupt.

I’m 33, and I have already experienced two nervous breakdowns in my life, one of which I’ve recently blogged about and the other due to bullying in the workplace, another post I’m considering writing.

I will add at this stage that bullying in any capacity is WRONG and should not be tolerated or ignored, especially in the workplace.

I idolised the film, The Devil Wears Prada, until one day I worked for a woman who

embodied the character, Maranda Priestley.

I want you to imagine Maranda Priestly, assuming you’ve watched the film, but now imagine her 10 times worse, a walking and talking force of negativity, designed to crush and belittle anyone that stood in her way.

To this day I cannot watch the Devil Wears Prada, and I have promised myself I will NEVER be put in that situation ever again!

With life and age, I’m constantly learning from my mistakes hence the writing, or to be more precise the blogging of my past and current life events. I truly find it’s a great platform to vent.

To be quite frank, blogging is a great form of therapy! Plus, it’s cheaper than going to the Shrink!

Not only is writing a great way to express our emotions and feelings via words but it’s also a great way to be creative and let our mind and imaginations run wild.

A great friend of mine once told me to start writing, but write about what you truly know the best, and fortunately for me, what I know best is in fact, me!

I know me, I truly understand me. I think a lot more of us, from time to time need to take the time to focus on ourselves.

It’s not selfish, it’s not vain but we truly need some ‘me time’. Time to properly reflect on what we need. If someone says its selfish and vain then pfff ignore them, unfriend them or whatever, you seriously don’t need them or their negativity in your life.

So… to recap from my standard form of ranting, this guest blog post, from yours truly sums up the following:

​Get writing, be more open and honest about yourself and your issues, there is nothing to be ashamed about.

Blogging is a great form of self-evaluating if not a great form of venting. Speaking directly to the gentlemen reading this post, gents its OK not to be OK, just let it out, talk about your issues and feeling, and if you can’t talk, then write them down.

Nobody needs to see your internal monologue, because quite frankly that’s what a blog is, but then again sharing can equally be rewarding.

As they say, sharing is caring and your words could be the answers to the questions of another seeking guidance.

Get blogging!

Aled xx

Born and raised in Gorslas, Carmarthenshire. Aled spent 12 years of his career working in Communications and PR for the social housing and third sector in Wales, before heading to a career in the Arts Sector. Aled previously worked at the Wales Millennium Centre before finding his true calling and home at Theatr Iolo as its Artistic Administrator. Aled has recently been appointed a Board Member at ITC Arts, London. As well as his day today work, Aled is an avid writer and has recently published his own blog, justaled.com, where he talks about his life as a single, gay man in Wales. Aled also writes for Gten.online and TheGayUk.com wwwJustaled.com%20

