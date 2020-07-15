Now's your chance

You could be joining the likes of Austin Armacost if you manage to get a spot on the new Pleasuredrome campaign. Back in 2018 Pleasuredrome introduced the hunky Celebrity Big Brother star, but now you could be the face of London’s busiest sauna.

The world-famous sauna in London, is swinging open the doors in search of 20 guys to become the new faces of the Pleasuredrome bathhouse.

Pleasuredrome put out a casting call, looking for 20 guys in “all shapes and sizes” and added that “age is not a barrier to beauty”.

The advert says that they are “seeking confident men of all ages and backgrounds to appear in our New Generation Pleasuredrome campaign”

Plus you could earn a tidy £200 and a set of photographs, if you’re successful.

Advertisements

Anyone who is interested has to be available to shoot on the 25th or 26th July.

Pleasuredrome was one of the first gay saunas in the UK to announce its plans to open post lockdown with a tentative date set for August – although an actual date has not yet been set.

Gay owned and managed by Adam and Charles, Pleasuredrome attracts more than 15,000 men every month of all types and ages from London and across the world. This award-winning spa is unique in being open continuously 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year. Pleasuredrome is the only gay venue in the United Kingdom that never closes.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...