Britain’s Got Talent star, La Voix has sent an emotional message to her fans to keep a look out for her tour van which was stolen in the early hours of the morning.

The drag star is currently touring the UK on her Red Ambition tour.

At approximately 1 AM this morning (September 20), the van, which contains equipment and costumes estimated to be valued at £30,000, was taken from the Dunstable area.

In an emotional video posted to social media, La Voix said: “I’m just appealing if anyone sees the van, if you’re offered any dresses any costumes please, please, please, please, inform the police, let me know. I’ve got to got to get this stuff back. This is everything. This is my livelihood. This is my business. It’s not just me it’s my crew, my band, about 10-15 people rely on this show for their income.

“We’ve gone through so much with the pandemic and not getting work and this tour is going to be amazing. I’ve put so much work and love into this show and I cannot do it without my tools. Vans are replaceable, everything’s replaceable but not the stuff I need to go out there and make people have a good night. It’s my job to make people laugh and they have taken away the tools Ineed to make that happen.

“The dresses mean nothing to you, they’re everything to me. Please, please, please, please. And if you see an interesting person walking around in a Diana Ross dress it’s probably mine.”

Anyone with information about the theft should make contact via email here.

The van’s registration is DW52 BBB.

