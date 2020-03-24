Decoding Age Play – if you see “age play” in someone’s dating or Grindr profile, here is what it means.

Age play is all about guys who like to age up or age down – outside of their biological ages. This isn’t about daddies or twinks. It’s all to do with creating a fantasy where a couple (or more) roleplay another age group altogether.

That means that certain guys might be into wearing diapers and nappies and being changed.

Some guys are really into the idea of being changed. They wear adult sizes diapers.

Others might be into older age play, which means they’re likely to want to get kinky with equipment most commonly used with older people, like Zimmer frames and commodes.

