What does Batty Boy mean?

Batty Boy is a derogatory slur against gay males. The term Batty Boy or Batty Man originated in Jamaica and is often used to refer to effeminate men.

Where did the term Batty Boy come from?

The term is derived from the Jamaican slang word “Batty” which means Buttocks. It is offensive and is a slur. If a person is referred to as a batty man or boy it is officially a hate crime in the UK and should be reported.

Is the term Batty Boy offensive?

Yes, the term Batty Boy or Batty Man is offensive and is used to refer to gay or camp men.

Batty Boy in Popular Culture

The term Batty Boy has appeared frequently in music by some Dancehall artists such as Buju Banton and Elephant Man. Banton later apologised for the offensive lyrics and removed the worst offending song, “Boom Bye Bye” from his catalogue and streaming services.

In March 2023, gay artist, Lil Nas X released a song called Batty Boy.

