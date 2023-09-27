Back in 2017, an update was made to the LGBT+ pride flag, by the city of Philadephia in the USA.

Designers there included a black and brown stripe, which was to bring attention to LGBT+ people of colour, who are often underrepresented in the LGBT+ community. It was called the More Colour More Pride flag, later it was referred to by some as the Philadelphia Pride Flag.

A year later in 2018, the flag was once again updated by an artist known as Daniel Quasar, who added a transgender element to the flag, the white, blue and pink stripes, but also kept the black and brown stripes.



However in Quasar’s version of the pride flag the black stripe was to memorialise those who have died in the LGBTQ+ community, whether it be from hate crimes or from the HIV/AIDS crisis that rocked the gay community in the 80s and 90s.

The latest version, which was introduced in 2020, the Intersex inclusive progress flag also contains the black and brown stripes but has added an Intersex flag element into the flag, which is yellow with a purple circle in the centre of it.

