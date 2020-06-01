Buried deep within the new set of regulations due to come into force today is a new section which bans “any social interaction” (including sex) with another person not from your household inside your own home.

New legislation to be brought forward by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has gone further than any other government in history to ban social interactions between people in their own homes, even if you are already in a committed long-term partnership – but don’t live together.

The new legislation which comes under the new Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020 bill has been gutted of many of its original elements but has had a few new details added which curtails your freedom to social interactions with whomever you’d choose in your own home.

A new section consists of the wording which reads, “No person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors, and consists of two or more persons”, effectively outlawing sexual interactions between people who don’t live together.

“Sex between two (or more) people in a private place who do not live in the same household… is illegal”

Adam Wagner, a Human Rights Barrister took to Twitter yesterday to outline the new rules, saying,

“I can’t believe I’m about to tweet this. From tomorrow sex between two (or more) people in a private place who do not live in the same household is a “gathering” between 2 or more people and is therefore illegal.”

Afraid to say this is correct.



I can't believe I'm about to tweet this.



From tomorrow sex between two (or more) people in a private place who do not live in the same household is a "gathering" between 2 or more people and is therefore illegal. https://t.co/aEiGIoweee pic.twitter.com/b0KZBACSQ4 — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) May 31, 2020

Changes

Couples who don’t live together will have to continue to socially distance from each other.

Previously the laws for the new health act, (for England) did not include references to gatherings in private homes.

From today (1st June) people in England will be able to do the following things:

spend time outdoors, including private gardens and other outdoor spaces, in groups of up to six people from different households, following social distancing guidelines

visit car showrooms and outdoor markets

in line with the arrangements made by your school, send your child to school or nursery if they are in early years, reception, year 1 or year 6, if you could not before

if you are an elite athlete as defined by this guidance, train and compete using the specified gyms, pools and sports facilities you need – which will, in the coming weeks, we hope enable others to watch live sport on TV

No Debate on laws

Wagner said that it was “so frustrating” that the regulations weren’t being put to parliament for debate.

He added, “It’s madness. These are huge changes and they affect every single person in England, and there are loads of potentially unclear and difficult bits.

“Why so reluctant to engage debate?”

Argh it is so frustrating that these regulations don't get put to parliament at least for debate. It's madness. These are huge changes and they affect every single person in England, and there are loads of potentially unclear and difficult bits. Why so reluctant to engage debate? — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) May 31, 2020

