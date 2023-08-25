Detectives investigating a homophobic attack on two men outside the Two Brewers in Clapham have issued fresh images of the man they want to trace.



The images were taken from a route 50 bus in Thornton Heath at approximately 20:30hrs, before the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saib from the local policing team in Lambeth leads the investigation and said:

“These images provide a clearer picture of the person we need to identify and locate following this shocking attack. I would urge people to look at these images – do you know this man? Do you recognise the clothes he is wearing?



“If you can help identify him then please get in touch.”



The incident happened at approximately 22:15hrs on Sunday, 13 August as the two men stood outside a nightclub – they were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife before running away.



Both men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.



Officers continue to follow-up a number of lines of enquiry provided by witnesses and members of the public as they work to locate and arrest the suspect.



There are also ongoing patrols in and around the area of Clapham High Street which will continue over the coming days.

PC Hayley Jones who is the dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO) for Lambeth and Southwark added:



“We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive. You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



If you wish to contact the Lambeth and Southwark LGBT+ CLO please contact PC Hayley Jones on 07825101104 or Hayley.Jones@met.police.uk.

