This is when every pride in the UK is taking place in 2020

With more pride events than ever before it’s good to know where your nearest pride is and when its due to take place.

So here’s the current list of UK prides and when they’re expected to take place.

Some of the pride events have yet to confirm their 2020 dates, when they have we’ll update them on this page!

Scotland

Aberdeen Pride | TBC

Edinburgh Pride | 20th June 2020

Dundee Pride | TBC

Glasgow Pride | TBC

Highland Pride | TBC

Oban Pride | TBC

Perthshire Pride | TBC

England

Banbury Pride | TBC

Barnsley Pride | 12th September 2020

Basildon Pride | 5th September 2020

Birmingham | 23rd – 24th May 2020

Blackpool Pride | 5th – 7th June 2020

Bolton Pride | TBC

Bournemouth / Bourne Free | TBC

Bradford | TBC

Brighton Pride | 1st August 2020

Bristol Pride | 11th July 2020

Calderdale Pride | TBC

Cambridge Pride | 13th June 2020

Canterbury Pride | TBC

Chase Pride | 6th June 2020

Chester Pride | TBC

Chesterfield Pride | 19th July 2020

Colchester Pride | 27th June 2020

Congleton Pride | TBC

Cornwall Pride | 29th August 2020

Cornwall Bus Tour | TBC

Coventry | TBC

Crewe Pride | 20th June 2020

Croydon Pride | 18th July 2020

Deptford Pride | TBC

Derby pride | TBC

Doncaster Pride | 8th August 2020

Dorchester Pride | TBC

Durham Pride | TBC

Eastbourne Pride | 18th July 2020

Eastleigh Pride | TBC

Essex Pride | TBC

Folkestone Pride | TBC

Forest Gate / East London Pride | TBC

Exeter | TBC

Exmouth Pride | 20th June 2020

Gloucestershire Pride | TBC

Grampian Pride | 30th May 2020

Gravesham Pride | 22nd August 2020

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride | TBC

Hampshire Pride | TBC

Happy Valley Pride | TBC

Harrogate Pride | TBC

Hastings Pride | TBC

Hertfordshire Pride | TBC

Hull Pride | TBC

Keighley Pride | TBC

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride | 22nd August 2020

Lancaster Pride | TBC

Leeds Pride | 2nd August 2020

Leicester Pride | TBC

Pride In London | TBC

Liverpool Pride | 25th July 2020

Lincoln Pride | TBC

Malvern Pride | 25th July 2020

Manchester Pride | 29th August 2020

Margate Pride | TBC

Milton Keynes Pride | 12th September 2020

Morecombe Pride | TBC

Nantwich Pride | 18th July 2020

Newcastle Pride | 18th July 2020

Northumberland Pride | 1st June 2020

Nottingham Pride | TBC

Norwich Pride | 25th July 2020

Oldham Pride | TBC

Oxford pride | TBC

Plymouth Pride | 8th August 2020

Portsmouth Pride | TBC

Preston Pride | TBC

Reading Pride | TBC

Rochdale Pride | TBC

Rotherham Pride | 11th July 2020

Salford Pride | 20th June 2020

Salisbury Pride | 13th June 2020

Sheffield Pride | TBC

Silloth Pride | 27th June 2020

Southampton Pride | TBC

Stockport Pride | TBC

Stoke On Trent Pride | TBC

Suffolk pride | TBC

Sunderland Pride | TBC

Surrey Pride | TBC

Tameside Pride | TBC

Totness Pride | 5th September 2020

Tunbridge Wells Pride | TBC

Wakefield Pride | 9th August 2020

Walsall Pride | 29th August 2020

Warwickshire Pride | 22nd August 2020

Weymouth and Portland Pride | TBC

Wigan Pride | TBC

Worcestershire Pride | TBC

Worksop Pride | TBC

Worthing Pride | 11th July 2020

Yeovil Pride | 8th August 2020

York Pride | 6th June 2020

Wales

Barry | TBC

Cardiff | TBC

Llanelli Pride | 17th – 20th July 2020

Swansea | 2nd May 2020

Northern Ireland Prides

Belfast Pride | TBC

Derry Pride / Foyle Pride | TBC

Limerick Pride | TBC

Newry pride | TBC

UK Island Prides

Isle of Wight Pride | 18th July 2020

Jersey Pride |

Guernsey Pride |

Isle of Man Pride | 13th June 2020



Specialised Prides

Student Pride | 21st February 2020

UK Black Pride | 12th July 2020

Bi Pride |

Brighton Trans Pride | 18th July 2020

Northern Ireland Trans Pride | 6th – 7th June 2020

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

