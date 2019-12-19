This is when every pride in the UK is taking place in 2020
With more pride events than ever before it’s good to know where your nearest pride is and when its due to take place.
So here’s the current list of UK prides and when they’re expected to take place.
Some of the pride events have yet to confirm their 2020 dates, when they have we’ll update them on this page!
Scotland
Aberdeen Pride | TBC
Edinburgh Pride | 20th June 2020
Dundee Pride | TBC
Glasgow Pride | TBC
Highland Pride | TBC
Oban Pride | TBC
Perthshire Pride | TBC
England
Banbury Pride | TBC
Barnsley Pride | 12th September 2020
Basildon Pride | 5th September 2020
Birmingham | 23rd – 24th May 2020
Blackpool Pride | 5th – 7th June 2020
Bolton Pride | TBC
Bournemouth / Bourne Free | TBC
Bradford | TBC
Brighton Pride | 1st August 2020
Bristol Pride | 11th July 2020
Calderdale Pride | TBC
Cambridge Pride | 13th June 2020
Canterbury Pride | TBC
Chase Pride | 6th June 2020
Chester Pride | TBC
Chesterfield Pride | 19th July 2020
Colchester Pride | 27th June 2020
Congleton Pride | TBC
Cornwall Pride | 29th August 2020
Cornwall Bus Tour | TBC
Coventry | TBC
Crewe Pride | 20th June 2020
Croydon Pride | 18th July 2020
Deptford Pride | TBC
Derby pride | TBC
Doncaster Pride | 8th August 2020
Dorchester Pride | TBC
Durham Pride | TBC
Eastbourne Pride | 18th July 2020
Eastleigh Pride | TBC
Essex Pride | TBC
Folkestone Pride | TBC
Forest Gate / East London Pride | TBC
Exeter | TBC
Exmouth Pride | 20th June 2020
Gloucestershire Pride | TBC
Grampian Pride | 30th May 2020
Gravesham Pride | 22nd August 2020
Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride | TBC
Hampshire Pride | TBC
Happy Valley Pride | TBC
Harrogate Pride | TBC
Hastings Pride | TBC
Hertfordshire Pride | TBC
Hull Pride | TBC
Keighley Pride | TBC
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride | 22nd August 2020
Lancaster Pride | TBC
Leeds Pride | 2nd August 2020
Leicester Pride | TBC
Pride In London | TBC
Liverpool Pride | 25th July 2020
Lincoln Pride | TBC
Malvern Pride | 25th July 2020
Manchester Pride | 29th August 2020
Margate Pride | TBC
Milton Keynes Pride | 12th September 2020
Morecombe Pride | TBC
Nantwich Pride | 18th July 2020
Newcastle Pride | 18th July 2020
Northumberland Pride | 1st June 2020
Nottingham Pride | TBC
Norwich Pride | 25th July 2020
Oldham Pride | TBC
Oxford pride | TBC
Plymouth Pride | 8th August 2020
Portsmouth Pride | TBC
Preston Pride | TBC
Reading Pride | TBC
Rochdale Pride | TBC
Rotherham Pride | 11th July 2020
Salford Pride | 20th June 2020
Salisbury Pride | 13th June 2020
Sheffield Pride | TBC
Silloth Pride | 27th June 2020
Southampton Pride | TBC
Stockport Pride | TBC
Stoke On Trent Pride | TBC
Suffolk pride | TBC
Sunderland Pride | TBC
Surrey Pride | TBC
Tameside Pride | TBC
Totness Pride | 5th September 2020
Tunbridge Wells Pride | TBC
Wakefield Pride | 9th August 2020
Walsall Pride | 29th August 2020
Warwickshire Pride | 22nd August 2020
Weymouth and Portland Pride | TBC
Wigan Pride | TBC
Worcestershire Pride | TBC
Worksop Pride | TBC
Worthing Pride | 11th July 2020
Yeovil Pride | 8th August 2020
York Pride | 6th June 2020
Wales
Barry | TBC
Cardiff | TBC
Llanelli Pride | 17th – 20th July 2020
Swansea | 2nd May 2020
Northern Ireland Prides
Belfast Pride | TBC
Derry Pride / Foyle Pride | TBC
Limerick Pride | TBC
Newry pride | TBC
UK Island Prides
Isle of Wight Pride | 18th July 2020
Jersey Pride |
Guernsey Pride |
Isle of Man Pride | 13th June 2020
Specialised Prides
Student Pride | 21st February 2020
UK Black Pride | 12th July 2020
Bi Pride |
Brighton Trans Pride | 18th July 2020
Northern Ireland Trans Pride | 6th – 7th June 2020
