He was best-known for his works, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and The American Dream.

The openly gay author and playwright Edward Albee died at the age of 88 in 2016.

Albee was probably best known for his works of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and The American Dream. He died in his New York home. He was a three times Pulitzer Prize winner.

The news of his death was announced by his assistant. He died from a short illness, however, no cause of death has been revealed.

Born in 1928 Albee became a well-known playwright after his play The Zoo Story was staged in Berlin. However, it wasn’t until Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf , a play that he wrote in 1962, that Albee had really struck gold.

His last play was written in 2007 and was called, Me Myself and I.

He was an openly gay writer who revealed that he knew he was gay from the age of 12, but did not want to be known as a “gay writer”.

He survived his longtime partner, Jonathan Thomas, who was a sculptor, and who died on May 2, 2005, from bladder cancer.

They had been partners since 1971.

