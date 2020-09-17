Ms Hazell said that she felt, "shock, anger and disgust" at the way she was targeted.

Hazell Dean, singer of the hits, “Turn It Into Love” and “Whatever I do (Wherever I Go)” has terminated her 10-year association with Energise Records after images were published on the company’s website.

The images has since been deleted.

Ms Dean notified the police that she believed the images were malicious. After an investigation by Sussex Police, “the police found the images to be malicious and that they constituted a hate crime” according to a statement from the singer.

According to the statement, a Community Resolution Order, was issued by the police.

Speaking about the incident, Ms Hazell said that she felt, “shock, anger and disgust” at the way she was targeted.

She wrote,

“Nobody should have to experience, or witness hate crime, as this can significantly impact mental health. It can lead to social anxiety, self-harm and in some instances, suicide.

“I urge anyone who is a victim of, or who is a witness to hate crime, no matter how small, to report it via their local police service or STOP HATE UK.”

Advertisements

-Advert-

Amendment.

We had previously been advised that a conditional caution had been requested. On speaking with the police today, we have amend the statement to Community Resolution Order to correct our error.



The full statement can be found:https://t.co/JkfPZt4BuO pic.twitter.com/9xkOghu0aF — Hazell Dean 💗 (@HazellHD) September 17, 2020

The record company also represents, gay icons, Sinitta and Eurovision legends Sonia and Nicki French.

A statement left on the record company’s Facebook page in mid-August, apologised to Ms Dean after “some very upsetting” pictures were listed for sale by the company.

The company stressed that the person who responsible for the postings had resigned and was no longer responsible for the maintenance of the company’s website.

Hazell Dean has been a stalwart and vocal supporter of LGBT+ rights and can often be found performing at Prides across the country.

THEGAYUK.com reached out to Energise Records for comment.

Join one of our mailing lists today and get updates direct to your inbox. Click here

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

