The iconic 80s hit maker died suddenly on the 23rd October 2016

Dead or Alive singer Pete Burns died on the 23rd October 2016. He was just 57 when he suffered from a “massive cardiac arrest”.

Known as much for his aesthetic as his 1985 hit “You Spin Me Round”, Pete Burns had become a reality star stalwart with appearances ranging from Celebrity Big Brother to Celebrity Wife Swap.

The star had been married to a woman in 1980, but later divorced in 2006. He married his husband Michael Simpson.

On the morning of 24th October, his management took to Twitter to announce that the singer had suffered a heart attack, the statement from his management said that his family were devastated by the death.

Advertisements

https://twitter.com/PeteBurnsICON/status/790602340751540224

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

You Might Like

-Advert-