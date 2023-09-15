Pride is happening this weekend on the Channel Islands, more accurately it’s happening on Jersey this year.

According to The Pride Shop, Jersey will be hosting the 2023 Channel Islands pride with Guernsey taking the reigns for 2024.

Advertisements

The first Channel Islands Pride was held in 2015. It took place in St. Helier, the capital of Jersey. Since then, it has become an annual event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and promoting equality and diversity.

Where are the Channel Islands?

The Channel Islands are located in the English Channel, between the coast of Normandy, France, and the southern coast of England. They consist of two main islands, Jersey and Guernsey, as well as several smaller islands. The Channel Islands have a rich history and unique cultural identity.

In addition to these, there are several smaller islands that make up the Channel Islands. Some of the smaller islands include Alderney, Sark, Herm, and Jethou.

Who’s headlining Channel Island’s Pride 2023?

Advertisements

The Main Stage line-up for Channel Islands Pride 2023 has been unveiled, promising a fantastic array of talent. British band Five, known for their hits like “Keep on Movin'” and “Got the Feelin'”, will headline the event at People’s Park in St Helier. Joining them on stage will be a lineup of drag acts and Eurovision semi-finalists, including Tomara Thomas, Mercedes Bends, Paige Three, Flesh, and Miss Leigh Ding.

Christian May, the director, expressed excitement about the exceptional musical and drag talent that will embody the spirit of Pride. He eagerly awaits the participation of everyone in the People’s Park to be a part of this extraordinary celebration. Five, a band that originated in the late 90s and now consists of Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville, and Sean Conlon, will entertain the crowd with their energetic performances.

Ellie Prohan, from Kiss FM and Kiss Fresh, will be the headline DJ for the event. Described as an advocate for women, intersectionality, and marginalized communities, Prohan is expected to bring an electrifying atmosphere to the Pride festivities.

Advertisements

What else is happening at Channel Island’s Pride?

Advertisements

The Pride Village will feature various zones, including a Family Zone, Community and Wellbeing Zones, Bars and Food Village, as well as an area dedicated to our furry friends. Additionally, the Jersey Electricity Main Stage, hosted by Dr Adam Perchard, the Cabaret Stage, and the Silent Disco will showcase talented local singers, bands, and performers such as Sister Disco and Shea.

Mr May expressed his gratitude to sponsors such as Jersey Electricity and the Government of Jersey for their support in making Channel Islands Pride the largest free public event in Jersey. The festivities will begin in the Royal Square at 13:00 BST on 16 September, with celebrations continuing in People’s Park and Victoria Park from 14:00 to 22:00. The event promises to be a truly special occasion that celebrates diversity, equality, and the LGBTQ+ community.

About the author: TheGayUK Team The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

